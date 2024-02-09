Madhya Pradesh: Aastha Yatra Commences to Safeguard Faith Centers and Promote Awareness | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to protect the sanctity of faith centers and promote cultural consciousness, third phase of “Aastha Paidal Yatra” is set to commence from Rani Kajal Mata Temple in Nawalpur on Saturday. Led byformer state tax officer, and social worker PorlalKharte, yatra aims to uphold the values of culture, nature, constitution and democracy.

The yatra will culminate at the historic Bijagarh site (known for ancient ponds atop the mountain) on February 11, 2024. During the yatra, participants will visit various villages along the route, offering prayers such as Kakad, Babadev, Gothan, Navani, among others.

Kharte, along with coordinators, will engage with local communities to emphasize the importance of preserving culture, respecting nature, upholding constitutional values and fostering democratic ideals.

The Yatracommenced on September 2, 2023, following Kharte's retirement from government service. The first phase commenced from Indore to his hometown, Mendalyapani. The second phase, starting from Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, extended to Dadra Nagar Haveli, covering over 1200 kilometers.

The primary objective is to raise awareness among people, ensuring the preservation and progression of our rich cultural heritage, environmental conservation and democratic principles. Former national president of Tribal Ekta Parishad Anil Rawat, Janpad vice president Sitaram Barde besides other dignitaries attended the press conference.