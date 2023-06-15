 Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body Seals Four Meat Shops
CMO Kamlesh Patidar said he had received many complaints from residents that meat vendors were illegally running their shops in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Four meat shops were sealed by Sendhwa municipality under Swachhta Mission on Wednesday as they were operated in a residential area, without any permission.

CMO Kamlesh Patidar said he had received many complaints from residents that meat vendors were illegally running their shops in the city. Despite selling meat in the separate market allotted by the municipality, the vendors are arbitrarily selling it in residential areas.

This raised the problem of bed smell and hygiene in the area. Taking major action on this, the municipality sealed four illegally operated mutton shops. Sanitation in-charge Mohan Dhamone and Umashankar Rana said that mutton shops will not be allowed to run in residential areas.

This process would continue in the area. Municipality president Basanti Bai Yadav said that the authorised mutton market is present in the middle of the city. She further said that, it would be shifted outside the city soon. Yadav also received numerous complaints about the meat market being operated in colonies.

