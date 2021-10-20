Madhya Pradesh: City girl Sagu makes it to state hockey team

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur hockey player Sagu Dabur was selected in the Madhya Pradesh state hockey team announced for the upcoming Junior Hockey Championship. The national championship will be held in Ranchi between October 21 and 30.

Kuldeep Singh Sisodia, president of Hockey Mandsaur and coach Avinash Upadhyay informed that Madhya Pradesh will play its first match against neigbouring state Chhattisgarh on October 22, followed by Himachal on 23 and Odisha on 25.

Sagu, a class 12th student studies in Maharani Laxmi Bai School. Earlier she had participated in six national competitions and has participated in school national competitions as many times.

Sagu made her hockey debut in 2014 and has also been a regular member of the feeder center run by the Madhya Pradesh government in Mandsaur.

Hockey Mandsaur mentor and MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Vinod Garg, Vishal Goyal, Tribhuvan Kaveshwar, District Sports Officer Vijendra Deora, president Kuldeep Singh Sisodia coach Avinash Upadhyay and others congratulated Sagu and wished her for good performance.

