Madhya Pradesh: CIA Shooters Excel In Rifle Shooting C’Ships

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 shooters from Central India Academy, Dewas, performed excellently in the district-level rifle shooting championships 2023–24 and secured their place in the upcoming divisional-level rifle shooting competition by securing five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Akash Arora, deputy director (sports) of the school, said that the competition was organised at Ebenezer Senior Secondary School, Dewas, in which about 50 shooters from around 10 schools participated.

In the under-14 boys’ open site event, Veer Chauhan of the school won gold, Shaurya Gupta won silver and Soumya Pratap Singh Parihar won bronze.

Similarly, in the under-14 girls’ open site event, the school's Revanshi Tomar won gold and Anaya Jaju received silver.

In the under-17 girls’ open site event, Mahi Chauhan won gold, Utsa Tomar won silver and Saumya Mishra received the bronze medal.

In the same sequence, in under-19 girls’ peep site event, the school's Bhavya Ranawat won gold and in the 17 girls’ peep site event, Jhanvi Chavda won gold and Lisa Mansoori got the silver medal.

School principal Rita Singh and director Charanjit Singh Arora congratulated all the shooters and their coach, Jeevan De, on the achievement.

