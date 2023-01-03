Madhya Pradesh: Charitable trust distributes blankets in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): As day and night temperature started going down, Dipali Trivedi charitable trust planned to help those who are in need in terms of cold winters. The trust organized a programme for the poor families, in which blankets were distributed to them at Little Angels Higher Secondary School, Telikheda .

The trust has been founded by Dipali Trivedi, the administrator of Little Angels Higher Secondary School, Telikheda and the main objective of this trust is to help the downtrodden families that are not able to get any help or assistance from anywhere. She believes that the real prayer to the God is serving the poor people.

