Madhya Pradesh: Change name of Khajrana to Ganesh Nagar, says Indore MP Lalwani

Indore: Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said the name of Khajrana, where famous Lord Ganesha’s temple is located, should be changed to Ganesh Nagar.

“The Lord Ganesha temple of Indore is famous in the country and it represents the city. So, it will be appropriate to name Khajrana after Lord Ganesha. As per wish of people, Khajrana area should be named as Ganesh Nagar,” he told reporters on Sunday. Replying a query, he said demand of changing the names of some places is being made as original names of those places were changed.