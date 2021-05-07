Madhya Pradesh: 'Chaiwalla' in Mandleshwar helps kin to perform last rites

Mandleshwar: Kith and kin are facing hardships in performing last rites of their loved ones during the second wave of corona, but the selfless service of a man whom they encounter on the banks of Narmada leaves them surprised to no end.

Meet 40-year-old Santosh Joshi, a one-man army who provides essential items, 7 days a week, to the kin for performing the final Hindu ritual known as Antim Sanskar or Antyeshti of their loved ones.

Joshi terms his service as 'Shradhanjali' which means paying a tribute to the departed soul. He is rendering this very uncommon service for 11 years.

Joshi provides his services at Mandleshwar and Maheshwar Muktidham.

He maintains that he helps people without any expectation as he earns his livelihood from a tea stall near bus Sstand which he operates during evening hours.