Paw problem in Bhopal: No food, no walk, no medicines; pets throw tantrums as owners get restless

Shibani Sharma, social activist:

“We have a one-and-a-half-year-old Indian cat Remo. He has been living with us for a month. Before lockdown, he was independent. But now he clings to us and does everything to draw our attention. Remo is sad if we do not take him on our lap. He is not taking proper diet and has become irritable.

Earlier, we used to give him a particular brand of medicated cat food but it unavailable. He doesn’t like what we give him. Recently, he didn’t take food for five days. We can’t take him to a hospital because doctors refuse to examine them. I gave him ORS after taking doctor's advice on phone. Since he is not having food, we surfed cat lovers’ sites to check how to take care of cats.”