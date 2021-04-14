Chris Brown sued by housekeeper after singer's pet dog attacks latter's sister

Chris Brown has been sued by his housekeeper after her sister was attacked by the rapper-singer's dog.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Patricia Avila and her sister Maria were attacked by Brown's dog when they were cleaning his house on December 12 last year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The lawsuit added that prior to the attack, his dogs had been kept in another part of his property, which prevented the housekeepers from coming in contact with the animals.

On the day of the incident, one of the dogs, described as a Caucasian shepherd, was in the backyard that Maria entered to empty the vacuum. That was when the dog growled at her and "proceeded to viciously attack" her.