Madhya Pradesh: CBN Seizes 1.2 Kg Of Methamphetamine In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized 1.2 kg of methamphetamine powder in two operations. As per information, CBN received specific intelligence that a smuggler had brought methamphetamine from Lucknow/Delhi and would deliver it to another drug trafficker along Garoth-Bhanpura Road.

Based on the information, a team of officers of CBN Singoli & Neemuch was formed and dispatched on Friday morning. Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and the person was identified. CBN officers successfully intercepted the suspect on Garoth-Bhanpura Road near Yatri Pratikshyalay Jodmi.

During the investigation, the motorcycle was thoroughly searched and three packets weighing 1.064 kg of methamphetamine were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, methamphetamine powder was seized and the accused was arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. In another operation on the same day, CBN officers intercepted a person on Choti Sadri-Pratapgarh Road and seized 200 gm of methamphetamine powder. Further investigation is under progress.

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Arrested While Planning Robbery; 5 Escape

Sardarpur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants, including a minor, were apprehended while plotting a robbery at Machliya Ghat on Saturday. Five others managed to escape. The accused, identified as Khelsingh Vaskel, Mukesh Vakhla and a minor, were caught by the police while planning to rob a truck.

Under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, a team of police personnel, led by Rajgarh station in-charge Sanjay Rawat and SI Nihal Singh Dandotiya was dispatched to the scene after receiving a tip-off from an informer. The police surrounded the accused and recovered sharp weapons, sticks, iron rods and two motorcycles.

The accused were booked under the Arms Act and an investigation is underway. The police are questioning the arrested accused about their involvement in other incidents. According to the police, the accused used to steal goods from trucks and four-wheelers by cutting the tarpaulin with rods, iron rods and ropes and then throwing the goods down from the moving vehicles. The stolen goods were then hidden in the forest by their accomplices.