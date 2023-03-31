Madhya Pradesh: CBN officials seize truckload of poppy straw, wine in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Officials from the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch intercepted a container truck and seized 45 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 920.500 kilogram and 1100 boxes containing 19,200 bottles and cans of premium wine as part of the ongoing anti-drug operations.

The CBN team stopped the truck during road patrol in the late hours of Wednesday at Nayagaon toll plaza on Neemuch-Chittorgarh Road. The driver managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind.

During the search, poppy straw bags were found loaded in the truck. As it was not possible to search the vehicle thoroughly on the highway due to safety and security issues and manpower crunch, it was decided that the truck would be taken to the CBN office.

After reaching there, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and 45 plastic bags of poppy Straw weighing 920.500 kilogram were recovered behind the cover cargo of 1100 boxes containing 19,200 bottles and cans of premium wine. Further investigation is on.