Madhya Pradesh: Call for greater connect between school & higher education institutions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Rakesh Kumar Arya, chief scientist at Remote Sensing and Application Center (RSAC), MP Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal, said there should be a connect between schools and higher education institutions, adding that a disconnect between them was one of the reasons for the low literacy rate in the state

He was addressing a gathering of college professors from Indore in an online seminar, "School and Higher Education Institute: Role of Institute and Teachers" organised to discuss literacy rate and school drop-outs on Friday.

"Institutions should implement evaluation mechanisms in order to identify and promote good teaching practices," Arya said. He added that the role of the teacher assumes greater significance in this deteriorating scenario of higher education and schools.

“How we teach students and guide them matters, especially in schools, we need to give them wings of dreams,” Arya said.

He cited the low literacy rate of the present education scenario in Madhya Pradesh.

"Third and fourth-year undergraduate students should apply their knowledge of subjects in practice and communicate it effectively to school children," Arya said.

He added that college heads should associate the correct resources with the correct students by collaborating with organisations about resources that can best support them. "Marketing all resources to all students is not as beneficial as promoting them to specific groups," Arya said.

Educationist Dr Sanjay T Purkar said, "We should create a support system and are referred to as a “true strength” of campus community, which I agree with because I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t joined campus organisation."

He added that educationists should try to connect resources with students in-person in order to create meaningful relationships.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:54 AM IST