Madhya Pradesh: C-curfew imposed in Burhanpur till April 23

Burhanpur: Amid increasing number of corona cases in Burhanpur district, district collector Praveen Singh appealed to the people including religious heads, political leaders to follow the corona protocol and support corona curfew.
To curb corona infection in the district, a corona curfew has been imposed in the district till 6 am on April 23.
In a video message Singh said that the corona curfew imposed by the district administration should be considered as a Janata curfew.
He said that the locals should contribute in the same way as they have supported the district administration’s work to break the corona chain last year.
“I request all the people to support the district administration and follow the Covid protocols in this hour of crisis,” he said in the message.
Burhanpur district, bordering Maharashtra has a population of around 7.6 lakh. So far it has recorded 1,751 corona cases. With 1,492 recoveries and 32 deaths, 227 patients are under treatment across the district.
10-day corona curfew imposed in Neemuch
Neemuch: A 10-day corona curfew has been imposed in Neemuch district on Friday. The decision was taken at a district disaster management group meeting here.
Collector Mayank Agrawal declared that decision on extension of curfew will taken only after assessing the situation in the district.
Movement of goods from other states, grocery (only home delivery), mobile vegetable cart, ambulance, supply of milk, government work, exemption for examiners, marriage will be allowed only with prior permission.
Neemuch district has recorded 4,028 Covid-19 cases so far. With 3,431 recoveries and 40 deaths, the district still has 557 active cases.
