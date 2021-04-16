Madhya Pradesh: C-curfew imposed in Burhanpur till April 23

Burhanpur: Amid increasing number of corona cases in Burhanpur district, district collector Praveen Singh appealed to the people including religious heads, political leaders to follow the corona protocol and support corona curfew.

To curb corona infection in the district, a corona curfew has been imposed in the district till 6 am on April 23.

In a video message Singh said that the corona curfew imposed by the district administration should be considered as a Janata curfew.

He said that the locals should contribute in the same way as they have supported the district administration’s work to break the corona chain last year.

“I request all the people to support the district administration and follow the Covid protocols in this hour of crisis,” he said in the message.

Burhanpur district, bordering Maharashtra has a population of around 7.6 lakh. So far it has recorded 1,751 corona cases. With 1,492 recoveries and 32 deaths, 227 patients are under treatment across the district.