Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur’s name suggested for National Tourism Award

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur district, once known for its textile and handloom and banana cultivation, has begun to cut a swath for itself in tourism.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board nominated the district for National Tourism Award.

Every year, the Union Ministry of Tourism invites nominations in various categories for the National Tourism Awards.

Because of Covid-19, the National Tourism Award function for 2018-19 could not be organised. Therefore, nominations for the awards were invited this year.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Bhopal sought a report on all the activities done in 2018-19 from all the districts for this award.

The officials of the tourism department from Burhanpur district submitted a report of all its activities of 2018-19 tp the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

The Board officials verified the report. After considering Burhanpur as the best district in view of tourism in Madhya Pradesh, its name was to Delhi for the award.

District collector Praveen Singh has congratulated all the departments concerned in the district as well as all the people for this achievement.

Under the guidance of additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki, historian Qamruddin Falak prepared the report which was presented to the Board.

Burhanpur district is one of the strongest contenders for the award.