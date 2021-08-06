Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon advances towards state’s central region

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After battering the Gwalior-Chambal region hard, the monsoon has advanced towards the central region of the state covering the Malwa-Niwar region which is experiencing rain from the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Sagar, Agar-malwa, Shajapur and Guna have experienced heavy rains from Friday night.

Seven sluice gates of Sanjay Sagar dam have been opened and eight gates of Kundalia dam have been opened in Rajgarh.

SN Sahu, senior meteorological department officer, said, “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Sagar, Ashok Nagar as a low- pressure area is persisting over the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh, so its nearby districts will experience heavy rain.”

Associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level. The Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is seen over central parts of Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over western parts of Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells may continue over adjoining parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh.