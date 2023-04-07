Madhya Pradesh: Bride & groom stage protest against police highhandedness in Ratlam

Santosh Agrawal

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bride and groom joined baraatis in a protest at GRP police station against alleged police misbehaviour with women on Thursday night. However, cops claimed that they had merely gone to the wedding site to stop DJ due to blaring music.

After being pacified by senior officers bride and the groom relented and proceeded with wedding rituals late in the night.

The case pertains to Railway Colony of Ratlam, where Ajay Solanki and Seema were getting married at a local marriage lawn. Shobharam and Pankaj, two officers of Cheetah Force of Industrial Police Station were passing by.

On hearing the loud DJ, they went to marriage lawn and asked people to stop it. They got into an argument with guests present. Angered by the misbehaviour, members of the Solanki family reached GRP police station from where they were sent to the industrial area police station.

Cops were drunk: Groom

According to groom Ajay Solanki, “Policemen Pankaj Borasi and Shobharam, first stopped the DJ using indecent language. Then they started misbehaving with women. He also alleged that both the policemen were in an inebriated state and demanded their medical test.

Action after probe: Police

Industrial Station in-charge Rajendra Verma said, “Police parties were patrolling the city due to Hanuman Jayanti. We were tipped off about a loud DJ in the Railway Colony area to the police station. Later, station road in-charge reached the spot to stop it. The jawans of our Cheetah Force also reached the spot. Angry bride and groom reached the police station to file a complaint. The complaint was registered and action will be taken after proper investigation.”