Madhya Pradesh: Preparations in full swing in Ratlam for CM’s Saturday visit

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing for ensuing visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the city on Saturday.

According to information, CM Chouhan would inaugurate and lay foundation stone of construction and development works worth Rs1,350 crore.

Main programme of Chief Minister Chouhan would be held at Polo Ground where he would address beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana and also interact with them.

An official press release claimed that about 1 lakh beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana would attend the meet.

Ladli Bahnas present in programme would also tie 100-ft Rakhi to CM and also present a thanks letter. CM Chouhan would also visit and participate in registration process of beneficiaries under Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of district and police administration was held to review preparations for CM’s visit. District Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, SP Siddharth Bahuguna and district administration and police officials were present.