Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Community To Launch EWS movement

Indore on Sunday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State Brahmin Scholarship Movement is being run to get scholarship from the government for poor Brahmin and upper caste students selected in EWS category.

In order to make the movement more effective, under the auspices of Sarv Brahmin Samaj, Madhya Pradesh, the state executive meeting was held in Indore on Sunday under the chairmanship of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj president Surendra Chaturvedi of Ujjain and in co-ordination with Vikas Awasthi.

It was held in the hospitality of Yogesh Mishra, president of Sarva Brahmin Youth Council, Indore. The office-bearers of Akhil Brahmin Samaj from around 20 districts and 10 tehsil headquarters of the state participated.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that in the next phase of the scholarship movement, a one-day dharna will be held in entire Madhya Pradesh.

Later, the public representatives of all major political parties will be given demand letters in this regard and in the next phase effective demonstrations will follow.

The movement will be organised in Bhopal and to make the voice of poor Brahmins and upper castes reach the government, a movement will be organised with the aim of making it more effective.