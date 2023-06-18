Weather Updates: Rain In Western Part; Heat Wave In Eastern Part In MP

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light sporadic rain lashed state capital on Sunday evening providing much relief from intense heat. However, it was short spell of light rain. Cloudy weather prevailed afternoon session. Although, Central India would have to wait for some more time for the monsoon to make its onset there, rain activities would intensify over Madhya Pradesh in the coming week.

Western part is likely to experience rain and thundershower while Eastern part is likely to experience brunt of heat wave in next 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions occurred over East Madhya Pradesh. Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershower at various districts like Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopurkalan, Bhind, Morena, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur and Agar. Heat wave is likely at Sidhi, rewa, Narsinghpur and Balaghat.

According to meteorological department, depression is now over Central parts of Rajasthan. It will continue to move in the east-northeast direction and may get weakened in a well-marked low pressure. A trough is extending from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to south Odisha across Jharkhand. A cyclonic circulation is over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.