Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers’ Convention Discusses Party-Led Development In Region | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In line with BJP’s directives, Party Karyakarta Sammelan (workers' convention) for Alirajpur constituency was held here at Ramdev Vatika near Dahod Naka on Tuesday.

During which BJP’s service towards people and development in the region was predominantly discussed. BJP’s state vice-president Nagar Singh Chauhan asserted that the BJP government's priority is only development in the region which previous governments have always neglected.

Resolving water scarcity, our government brought water under Narmada project, opened trauma centre at the district hospital and launched Model Eklavya School and CM Rise Schools in the region.

State working committee member Kishore Shah elaborated Central and state government schemes and further strengthening party's network in the region.

The meeting aimed at galvanizing grass roots workers and infused fresh energy into the party ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The programme witnessed an impressive turn-out of over thousands of party workers who are ready to wholeheartedly embrace party's ideologies and strategies.

Backward class cell’s state vice-president Nanuram Kumawat, assembly in-charge Om Sharma, BJP district president Maku Parwal, state working committee member Kishore Shah, Jobat MLA representative Vishal Rawat also addressed the workers. The programme was conducted by Yuva Morcha’s district general secretary Ankit Shah.