Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Allegedly Attack Congress-Aligned Family

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid assembly election campaigning, BJP supporters allegedly assaulted a family aligned with Congress in Dendala village in Shajapur district. According to sources, the clash erupted when supporters of BJP candidate Arun Bhimawad were engaging with villagers.

Tensions escalated, resulting in a physical highhandedness between Arun Bhimawad's supporters and a local family aligned with the Congress. The BJP supporters allegedly attacked the Congress-affiliated family with sticks after they refused to vote for the BJP.

Three persons, including a woman and an elderly person, sustained injuries in the altercation and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. The incident has raised concerns about the escalating confrontations between political factions as the election date approaches.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Rajkumar Karada, son of Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada, visited the district hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured. Additionally, Balai Vikas Manch's national officer, Radheshyam Malviya, expressed his intention to protest if an FIR is not registered against the accused.

However, local police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The situation underscores the growing tensions in the political landscape, emphasising the need for maintaining civility and peaceful discourse during the election season.

Authorities are urged to take swift and appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens participating in the democratic process.

