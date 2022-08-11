Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins, prez, V-P posts in Mandsaur

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradehsh): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate emerged victorious in the stateís largest municipality - Mandsaur .

At the first meeting of the municipality which was held on Wednesday, Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar has been elected as the municipality president. Out of 40 votes, Gurjar got 34 votes, while her nearest rival from the Congress party Pinky Kamlesh Soni got six votes.

Earlier, out of a total of 40 wards, BJP won 29, whereas Congress got success in eight wards, while independents got three.

For the vice-president post, BJPís Namrata Pritesh Chawla defeated Tarun Narendra Sharma of Congress by a margin of 26 votes. Chawla got 33 votes, while Sharma got seven votes.

It is believed that three independent corporators cast their votes in favour of BJP for president and vice-president, while out of a total of eight corporators from Congress, many claimed that two Congress corporators have voted for the BJP president and one voted for the vice-president.

The newly elected president of Mandsaur municipality, Ramadevi Gurjar, will be the fourth woman president in history so far. The BJP has had a majority in the municipality for the last four decades, now it has again got power for five years.

Gurjar was earlier the president of Mandsaur janpad panchayat and has also discharged the responsibility of the chairman of Krishi Upaj Mandi in Mandsaur. Her husband Banshilal Gurjar is currently the national vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha, he has also been the state general Secretary of BJP before this.

District election officer and collector Gautam Singh handed over the certificates to the president and vice president. The election of two members of the appeal committee of Mandsaur Municipality was held unopposed.

In this, Shanti Dinesh Farkya and Deepak Gajwa were elected. The chairman, vice-chairman and appeal committee members of the municipality have all been elected councillors for the first time.