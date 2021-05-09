Madhya Pradesh: BJP lost due to Lodhi, Malaiya made a scapegoat, says BJP leader Himmat Kothari

Ratlam: Ex-home minister of the state and senior BJP leader Himmat Kothari on Sunday questioned the justification of issuing show cause notice to ex-minister Jayant Malaiya after the defeat of party candidate Rahul Lodhi in the Damoh by elections. Kothari also questioned giving entry to defeated BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi into the party immediately thereafter according status of ministerial rank to him. He argued that Lodhi was given entry without seeking opinion of the Damoh BJP leaders and workers.

When asked Kothari said that the contribution of ex-minister and senior leader Jayant Malaiya should not have been ignored by the party as he is one of the pillars of the then Jansangh and now BJP in MP politics.

Kothari said that instead of issuing show cause notice to leader like Malaiya, partyís state unit should look into the real causes which caused the partyís defeat in by elections.