Madhya Pradesh: BJP is winning bypolls in MP with huge margin, says CM

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after polling for by-elections in three Assembly constituencies Jobat, Prathvipur and Raigaon and Khandwa Parliamentary constituency, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that BJP will emerged victorious on all four seats in the state.

During his brief stay in Mandsaur, Chouhan accused Congress of using unethical means to win elections. He said that opposition party used tricks like distribution of liquor, money, resorting to terror and threatened BJP workers in Prithvipur to win the elections. BJP has complained to the Election Officer with the evidence, he added.

Chouhan and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar were heading to Suwasara and Seetamau village to pay tribute to the ex-BJP district president and ex-MLA Nanlal Patidar.

Addressing a tribute meet in Guradiya Pratap, the native village of veteran leader Patidar, CM remembered the services of Patidar. He hinted that Suwasara Bus Stand may be named after Patidar and that his statue will be installed at a suitable place in the village.

Tomar recalled the moments spent with Patidar and termed him a sympathiser of the farmers.

Bhanpura Peeth Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Tirtha, Dhalpat Ramsnehi Swami were present. CM and his entourage received blessings of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Maharaj.

State Cabinet minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MLA and minister Hardeep Singh Dung were present.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:09 AM IST