Madhya Pradesh BJP Announces 106-Member State Working Committee; Reviews Office Construction Plan | X / BJP Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal has announced the new state working committee, which includes 106 members. In addition, 41 senior leaders have been named as permanent invitees, while no special invitee members have been appointed yet.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Virendra Kumar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, have been included in the committee.

Union Ministers of State Durgadas Uike and Savitri Thakur are also part of the working committee.

Among state ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Sampatia Uike, Vijay Shah, Inder Singh Parmar, Uday Pratap Singh, Tulsiram Silawat, Edal Singh Kansana, Nirmala Bhuria, Govind Singh Rajput, Vishwas Sarang, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Chetan Kashyap and Krishna Gaur have also been included as members.

Notably, only one Muslim woman, Bilkis Jahan, has a place in the 106-member committee.

Read Also BJP Announces New List Of Permanent Invitee Members For Madhya Pradesh Working Committee

The BJP is expected to hold a state working committee meeting around July 15 in Orchha. The list of special invitees will be released soon and is likely to include heads of party wings, divisional in-charges, district in-charges and heads of various cells.

Meanwhile, Khandelwal also held a review meeting at the BJP state office in Bhopal with members of the district office construction committee. The meeting focused on the progress of office building construction work.

Those present included state building construction committee coordinator Umashankar Sharma, state vice president Shailendra Barua, state general secretary Rahul Kothari, state treasurer Akhilesh Jain, state office secretary Shyam Mahajan, state cell in-charge Ashutosh and team member Gaurav Garg.