BJP Announces New List Of Permanent Invitee Members For Madhya Pradesh Working Committee | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh unit released a new list of permanent invitee members for its state working committee on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on June 23, 2026, by BJP Madhya Pradesh state president and former MP Hemant Khandelwal from Betul.

The notification was also shared through the official X handle of BJP Madhya Pradesh.

According to the official list, several senior party leaders and former ministers have been included as permanent invitee members.

The list features prominent names such as Sushma Swaraj, Sumitra Mahajan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Jyotiraditya Scindia and many other senior leaders.

A total of 41 leaders have been named in the updated list.

The names are as follows:

The list of permanent invitee members includes: Satyanarayan Jatiya, Sumitra Mahajan, Vikram Verma, Krishnamurari Moghe, Kaptan Singh Solanki, Makhan Singh, Suresh Pachouri, Seetasharan Sharma, Girish Gautam, Gopal Bhargava, Jayant Malaiya, Anusuiya Uikey, Deepak Saxena, Kailash Soni, Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Raghunandan Sharma, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, Kusum Mehdele, Ajay Vishnoi and Himmat Kothari.

Also included in the list are Bhupendra Singh, Gaurishankar Bisen, Gaurishankar Shejwar, Dalsingh Bisen, Kailash Chawla, Bhagirath Prasad, Jitendra Jamdar, Baboo Singh Raghuvanshi, Ved Prakash Sharma, Tapan Bhoumik, Maya Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Nanabhau Mahore, Sudha Jain, Krishnakanta Tomar, Alka Jain, Jagdish Agarwal, Bir Singh Raghuvanshi, Narendra Singh (Nagod), Madan Verma and Gyan Singh.

The party said the appointments are part of its organisational restructuring and are aimed at strengthening the functioning of the state unit.

The list has been sent to senior BJP leaders at the national and state level for information and further coordination.