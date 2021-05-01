Madhya Pradesh: Bima Hospital Covid Centre in Nagda to start with 50 beds instead of 24

Nagda: In the wake of spike in Covid cases the isolation ward in Bima Hospital will begin with 50 beds instead of 24 and the people wandering for beds will get some relief. Out of these 50, 40 beds will be oxygen beds and 10 beds will be used for general patients.
ICU ward won’t be available and asymptomatic patients will also get treatment in this centre. Serious and critical patients will have to get treated in the ICU ward of Civil Hospital or will have to go to other cities.
On Thursday collector Ashish Singh came to visit the Bima Hospital and said that the 24 bedded isolation ward will have 50 beds in total till Wednesday. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has released Rs 10 lakhs for beds in isolation ward of Bima Hospital and for extra beds in Civil Hospital from the MLA fund on Friday. The said amount is credited in the accounts of Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahavir Khandelwal by district administration. District Panchayat CEO said that soon the amount will be used for the betterment of facilities in the hospital.
Admission of patients in Civil Hospital proved to be a wise step
On the demand of social worker, Abhay Chopra ICU ward was started in the civil hospital when the administration and public representatives were busy in discussions over making Covid Centre in the Bima Hospital. Had they waited for the Covid Centre of Bima Hospital, many lives would have been lost till now.
This decision proved wise in terms of treatment of Covid patients. Many people were treated in the ICU ward and their lives were saved. Isolation ward of Civil Hospital will be getting oxygen concentrators soon through the MLA fund. The hospital staff is working hard amid limited resources.
Collector Ashish Singh has given orders to hire staff for Covid Centre of Bima Hospital from Nagda itself. District panchayat Ujjain CEO Ankit Asthana has confirmed that the amount from the MLA fund has been credited in the account of CMHO and according to requisition materials are being sent to the hospital.