Madhya Pradesh: Bima Hospital Covid Centre in Nagda to start with 50 beds instead of 24

Nagda: In the wake of spike in Covid cases the isolation ward in Bima Hospital will begin with 50 beds instead of 24 and the people wandering for beds will get some relief. Out of these 50, 40 beds will be oxygen beds and 10 beds will be used for general patients.

ICU ward won’t be available and asymptomatic patients will also get treatment in this centre. Serious and critical patients will have to get treated in the ICU ward of Civil Hospital or will have to go to other cities.

On Thursday collector Ashish Singh came to visit the Bima Hospital and said that the 24 bedded isolation ward will have 50 beds in total till Wednesday. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has released Rs 10 lakhs for beds in isolation ward of Bima Hospital and for extra beds in Civil Hospital from the MLA fund on Friday. The said amount is credited in the accounts of Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahavir Khandelwal by district administration. District Panchayat CEO said that soon the amount will be used for the betterment of facilities in the hospital.