 Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja

State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat accompanied by Forest, Environment and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan performed the bhoomi pujan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat accompanied by Forest, Environment and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan performed the bhoomi pujan of 132/33 KV AIS Sub Station Grid at Ambaja, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 52 crore. Speaking at the event, Silawat emphasised the unwavering commitment of both central and state governments towards the overall development of the region.

Silawat elaborated various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayush Bharat scheme. He also acknowledged the demand for approval of 21 schemes and projects. Minister Chauhan highlighted the pivotal role of the Ambaja grid in addressing electricity shortages and facilitating irrigation. He said that the grid would facilitate 160 villages and thousands of agricultural and non-agricultural consumers. The project is estimated to be completed within six months.

Read Also
MP: CM Yadav Holds Roadshow In Sehore; Thanks PM Modi For Railway Station Revamp Projects Across...
article-image

On this occasion, MP Guman Singh Damor said that efforts were underway to bring Narmada water to the Sondwa area, indicative of the government's proactive stance towards enhancing living standards. The event witnessed the presence of janpad panchayat vice president Vikram Bhaydia, district panchayat member Bhadu Pachaya, MP representative Vishal Rawat, collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, SP Rajesh Vyas, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, several government officials and villagers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja

Madhya Pradesh: Redeveloped Ujjain Railway Station Will Be Like An Airport, Says MP Anil Firojiya

Madhya Pradesh: Redeveloped Ujjain Railway Station Will Be Like An Airport, Says MP Anil Firojiya

MP Weather Update: Rain And Hail Alert Issued In Several Parts Of State For Next 3 Days

MP Weather Update: Rain And Hail Alert Issued In Several Parts Of State For Next 3 Days

Indore: Class 10 Students Attacked With Knife & Belts Outside Exam Centre

Indore: Class 10 Students Attacked With Knife & Belts Outside Exam Centre

Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job

Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job