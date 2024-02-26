Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Substation Grid At Ambaja | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat accompanied by Forest, Environment and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan performed the bhoomi pujan of 132/33 KV AIS Sub Station Grid at Ambaja, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 52 crore. Speaking at the event, Silawat emphasised the unwavering commitment of both central and state governments towards the overall development of the region.

Silawat elaborated various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayush Bharat scheme. He also acknowledged the demand for approval of 21 schemes and projects. Minister Chauhan highlighted the pivotal role of the Ambaja grid in addressing electricity shortages and facilitating irrigation. He said that the grid would facilitate 160 villages and thousands of agricultural and non-agricultural consumers. The project is estimated to be completed within six months.

On this occasion, MP Guman Singh Damor said that efforts were underway to bring Narmada water to the Sondwa area, indicative of the government's proactive stance towards enhancing living standards. The event witnessed the presence of janpad panchayat vice president Vikram Bhaydia, district panchayat member Bhadu Pachaya, MP representative Vishal Rawat, collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, SP Rajesh Vyas, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, several government officials and villagers.