Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya Showcases Tribal Art, Culture In Amjhera |

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long vibrant Bhagoriya festival, in which colourful markets are put up, was celebrated with great pomp and show in Amjhera. The festival is usually observed in the week leading up to Holi. The celebration entails the organisation of special haats, during which villagers indulge in playing with colours, singing and dancing.

During the festival, a young man smears gulaal on his love, as a way of marriage proposal. If, by the end of the fair, she also applies gulaal on him, it shows her acceptance of the marriage proposal. Haat was closely monitored using drone cameras, high-rise cameras and CCTV surveillance.

Fest Intertwines With Voter Awareness Drive

In a unique blend of tradition and civic responsibility, a voter awareness drive was initiated into Bhagoriya festival celebrations on Saturday. Under the guidance of assistant returning officer and Sardarpur SDM Megha Pawar, activities were organised under the SVEEP plan. Tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia, naib tehsildar Pankaj Yadav and assistant nodal officer Ashwini Dixit administered the oath to the voters.

Tehsildar also conducted a surprise inspection of all the polling stations of the gram panchayat. This campaign seeks to ignite a flame of civic engagement amongst the tribal populace, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the nation's future.

Procession marks conclusion of festivities

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagoriya festival concluded in Khetia with fervour as a large number of citizens participated in the celebrations. Despite variations from traditional Bhagoriya customs, residents from rural areas and surrounding villages joined festivities in Khetia city. Patels, adorned in Rajshree costumes, congregated at the police station premises where they were warmly greeted by station in-charge Sunita Mandloi and her staff.

The procession proceeded through prominent city landmarks, including Gandhi Chowk and Subhash Chowk, culminating at the bus station near Barrier intersection amidst the beats of Dhol Mandal. Political dignitaries from RSS, BJP and Congress extended floral welcomes to the Patel group at various locations. Despite a subdued market atmosphere due to the ongoing election code of conduct, political figures like Porlal Kharte of Congress and MP Gajendra Singh Patel of BJP participated in the festivities alongside MLA Shyam Barde and colleagues.