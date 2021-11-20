Madhya Pradesh: Bengali goldsmiths’ establishments sealed for not taking second dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation, district administration, police and Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday sealed establishments of those Bengali goldsmiths in Sarafa Bazaar who had not taken the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

SDM Akshay Singh Markam said that collector Manish Singh had directed him to identify Bengali goldsmiths who had not taken the second dose of vaccine.

“Following his orders, we also sealed such establishments where Bengali goldsmiths were working. The seals will be removed only after goldsmiths take the second vaccine shot,” he told reporters.

Vaccination Mahaabhiyan is being run on a war footing to ensure that all residents of in Indore district take both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine by November 30. Under this campaign, through public participation, people are being made aware and encouraged to take the second shot of vaccine as it is necessary for them to have a protective cover against coronavirus.

Collector Manish Singh said that it is very important for people to take both the shots to prevent coronavirus infection. “No one is safe until everyone is safe. That is why it is very important for all eligible candidates to take the second dose of vaccine as well,” he said.

The collector stated that they are making people aware of the importance of the second dose. “Wherever necessary, strict actions are also taken so that adamant people do not act selfishly,” he added.

