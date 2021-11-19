Madhya Pradesh: Woman marry another man without divorce from her husband

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman tied knot with another man without getting divorce from her husband in Bhind district. As soon as the first husband came to know about the matter, he reached Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against the woman.

According to the information, Dharmendra Jatav, resident of Mehgaon district, was married to Rakhi Jatav in March 2017. But after two years of marriage, the woman started living in her parents’ home as they had domestic disputes.

A few days ago, Dharmendra reached to take her to his home, but Rakhi refused to live together. At the same time Rakhi had also filed a case with the help of her family to demand a monthly maintenance allowance from her husband. Dharmendra used to pay Rs 3500 a month to his wife on the orders of the court.

When Dharmendra came to know that his wife had remarried without divorce in December 2020, he went to meet his in-laws. His father-in-law had justified his daughter. At the same he also went to meet the new in-laws of her wife and asked Rakhi to come along with him but again she refused.

After that Dharmendra reached Kotwali police station, filed a case of deception against his wife and sought help.

On the complaint of the victim, the woman police station called all the concerned people. Rakhi’s new husband told police that he had no information in this regard. At the same time, the woman said that she did not like her first husband and refused to live along with him.

DSP Poonam Thapa said that legal action would be taken in the whole matter after investigation. The second marriage is completely illegal and invalid as she married without giving divorce to her living legal life partner, DSP Thapa added.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:25 PM IST