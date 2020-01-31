Madhya Pradesh: Bees sting man to death, one injured

According to the autopsy, the reason for Prahlad’s death is repeated bee stings. Prahlad was the sole bread winner of his family. He has left behind two sons; Pawan who is the eldest, pursuing higher education from Garoth School of Excellence and Dinesh, who is studying in class VIII. The youngest is a daughter, Mangala, who studies in government girls' secondary school in class VI. Their mother had already fallen prey to a chronic disease some years back. This incident has left the kids orphaned, to fend for themselves as they have no next of kin.

MLA Dhakad has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for Prahlad's family. He has asked tehsildar to prepare a detailed report to be presented to collector for government’s help of Rs 4 lakh. As a help, warden Rekha Rajpal has willingly offered to enroll Mangla in her school and hostel, where she can study till she completes her higher education. The girl has agreed to this and will stay in the hostel from February.