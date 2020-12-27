Madhya Pradesh: Bagh village panchayat fails to pay electricity bills of over Rs 40 lakh, discom cuts power connection

Bagh (Dhar district): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (west discom) has cut power connection of Bagh village panchayat, which has not paid electricity bills in last 15 months. The bills’ total amount is more than Rs 40 lakh.

As the power supply has been snapped, Bagh is spending nights in dark for last five days as street lights can’t be lit. On December 25, the west discom even cut connection for water supply. The discom resumed it after elected representatives intervened.

West discom junior engineer Lokendra Patel said more than Rs 40 lakh are to be recovered from the village panchayat as no amount was deposited in last few months. “We restarted energy supply keeping the basic needs of people in mind,” he added.