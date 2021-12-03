Madhya Pradesh: Bad weather affects vaccination drive, only 13k could be vaccinated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The already slow-paced vaccination drive in the city was badly hit by inclement weather on Thursday as the department could inoculate only 13,949 people. The health department and administration has not been able to achieve the target of vaccinating the targeted population with both doses of vaccine by November 30 as over 3 lakh people have still not taken the second dose.

‘Rain played spoilsport’

‘We vaccinated over 13,900 people till 6 pm on Thursday. Our main focus was on administering a second dose and also on vaccinating pregnant women as special centres in each municipal zone were prepared for them to get vaccinated. The major reason for the poor response to vaccination was the inclement weather as it was raining throughout the day due to which people avoided moving out of their homes. Mobilisation of people was less compared to the previous day’s. We had to close the centres running in the open areas of the city. Apart from the weather, another reason was people’s lackadaisical attitude’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

90% target achieved

§ At present, over 150,000 doses are still left in stock and will be use for continuing the vaccination drive in the coming days

§ As many as 2,500,676 people have taken the second dose in the city so far out of the target of 28.07 lakh which is about 90 per cent

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:40 AM IST