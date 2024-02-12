Madhya Pradesh: Attack On Liquor Baron Ashok Arora; ₹2 Cr Supari Offered To Hire Six Shooters | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest revelations in the case of the attack on liquor baron Ashok Arora, the involvement of some locals and an offer of Rs 2 crore supari to hire six shooters for the crime came to light on Monday. The involvement of locals in the attack on Ashok Arora raises concerns about the level of organised crime in the area and the potential influence of powerful individuals.

Additionally, the substantial contract amount of Rs 2 crore suggests that this attack was not a random act of violence but a well-planned operation with significant resources involved. Speaking to media persons, Neemuch superintendent of police Amit Kumar Tolani said that police arrested one more shooter, Akram Shah, from Kota, on a protection warrant. After the incident, Akram went to Kota in Rajasthan and surrendered in court immediately after the crime.

With this, police arrested a total of four accused, including Arora’s younger brother Rakesh Arora, main conspirator Babu Sindhi, Ahmed, and Akram Shah. SP Tolani added that the police produced Akram before Neemuch court, from where they got a seven-day police remand. The officer said that a total of six shooters from other places were hired on a contract worth a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Out of this, Rs 5 lakh had already been paid to the shooters. Four of them were present inside the SUV, while two others were on motorcycle. SP Tolanki also admitted the involvement of locals in the crime, saying that the land dispute and battle for supremacy between the two parties turned into a bloody clash. Police are investigating the matter, and soon more names could surface in the case.

Babu Sindhi's farmhouse was centre of conspiracy

During the preliminary police investigation, it was revealed that Babu Sindhi's farmhouse, which was demolished a couple of days ago, was the centre of the conspiracy. Sources claimed that this farmhouse was used as a base to prepare and execute plans. All the shooters were made to stay there, and everyone planned while sitting there. The names of many local people in Neemuch are coming forward to help Babu Sindhi. All are involved in the police investigation, and action will be taken against them as soon as concrete evidence is found.

Apart from this, information has been received from the sources that, along with the shooters, they stayed in Babu Sindhi's farmhouse, and Sindhi made arrangements for food and drinks from one local eatery. Sources claimed that during the initial investigation, police got crucial clues from the CCTV footage mounted on this eatery, and after following this trail, the investigation reached the farmhouse. Not only CCTV footage from the eatery and farmhouse, but over the past few days, the police have searched many CCTVs in the town and collected evidence, and this turned out to be crucial for the police investigation.