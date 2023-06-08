 Madhya Pradesh: Arya invites women for Ladli Behna fund distribution
The amount would be transferred through a single click. Minister also presented Yojana approval letters among chosen ladies of Chachariya Pati village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Antar Singh Arya has invited Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries to attend Chief Minister Shivraj Singh programme, organised to distribute a Ladli Behna amount of Rs 1,000 to selected women on June 10. The amount would be transferred through a single click. Minister also presented Yojana approval letters among chosen ladies of Chachariya Pati village.

Arya said that CM Chouhan announced launch of the new scheme on his 65th birthday. As the name suggested, CM intends to treat the state women as his sisters and plans to motivate them towards empowerment.

The women would receive a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts on the 10th of every month.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal said that the acceptance letters of the state's multi-purpose Ladli Behna Yojana were being distributed in the entire assembly constituency. Trilok Malviya, Manish Malviya, Ganesh Malviya and others were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

