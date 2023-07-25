 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Arogyawari’ Makes Effective Use Of Household Greywater
41,000 ayurvedic-medicinal saplings distributed across 251 villages.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: ‘Arogyawari’ Makes Effective Use Of Household Greywater | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Shivganga’, a social organization ran a special ‘Arogyawari’ campaign to use household greywater to cultivate medicinal plants across 251 villages of tribal dominated Jhabua district.

Over 41,000 medicinal saplings were distributed within a week of launch of the campaign as part of efforts to expand green cover while ensuring water sustainability. The campaign was launched on July 19 and continued till July 23.

The members of the Shivganga were entrusted with the task of saplings distributions at gram panchayat levels and also conduct environment-based programmes and spread awareness among villagers about saving the environment and water during the campaign.

Villagers were made aware about ‘Swatcha Gaon- Swatchha Pariwar’. Shivganga member, Mahesh Sharma said that the aim of the campaign was to promote medicinal plantation as well as checking water wastage. The objective of our initiative is to ensure that the future generations have access to clean drinking water and can breathe in a cleaner environment, he said.

Campaign was run in Dharampuri, Thandla, Junapani, Charan Kotra and other villages across the district. Saplings of jackfruit, amla, mango, pomegranate, guava, lemon, custard apple, giloy were distributed.

Villagers showed great enthusiasm towards the noble cause and raised slogans such as ‘Mera Gaon-Mera Tirath’ ‘Kaun Hamara Sukh Data Dharti Ganga aur Gaumata’ during the drive. Shivganga is a non-profit & voluntary organization working for holistic rural development in Jhabua district. 

