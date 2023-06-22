Madhya Pradesh: Army man, Wife Lost & Found Bag With Rs 20L Jewellery In An Hour

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Army man and his wife lost their bag containing family jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh and got it back within an hour courtesy the Kishanganj police.

The couple, MK Singh and his wife Kusum, took Indore to Mhow bus on Tuesday night and kept the bag containing jewellery under their seat.

At Umaria, the couple was shocked to find the bag missing. They asked the conductor to take the bus to Kishanganj police station.

At the police station, the couple narrated their ordeal to station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri.

Later, along with conducted Khatri and his team went through CCTV recording at bus halts in Umaria, Pigdambar area and even went through CCTVs of nearby colonies.

Through the recording the police found that the red-colour bag was taken away by a family of Umaria. The police team reached the family’s house and recovered the bag.

It came to fore that both the families were carrying same coloured bag and the family mistook Singhs bag as their own.

The Singhs praised the cops for their diligence that helped them get back their bag. No case was filed.

