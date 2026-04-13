Madhya Pradesh April 13, 2026, Weather Updates: Sun Turns Relentless As Temperature Breaches 40°C; Mercury Set To Rise 3–5°C Till April 15 | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the brief respite from storms and rain coming to an end, the weather in Madhya Pradesh has taken a sharp turn with rising temperatures.

The weather department predicts a rapid spike in temperatures across the state.

Temp breaches 40°C

On Sunday, the mercury crossed the 40°C mark in several cities, with Ratlam emerging as the hottest spot, recording a temperature of 41 degrees.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures of 3 to 5°C is expected over Madhya Pradesh until April 15. The current trends indicate 3-5°C increases in the central parts of the country.

Malwa-Nimar Becomes a 'Hot Zone'

According to the Meteorological Department, the Malwa-Nimar region—including the Indore and Ujjain divisions—is currently experiencing the most intense heat.

Temperatures of 40.4°C were recorded in Khajuraho, while Dhar and Narmadapuram registered 40.2°C. In several other cities, the mercury remains steady between 38°C and 39°C, leading to scorching heat during the day.

Urban hubs

The impact of the heat is clearly visible in the state's major cities as well. Bhopal recorded a daytime temperature of 38.6°C, while it recorded a nighttime temperature of 20.4°C. Indore recorded a daytime temperature of 39.2°C, while it recorded a nighttime temperature of 18.4°C.

Rewa recorded a 3.8°C rise in the daytime temperature, which settled at 39.5°C. Satna recorded a rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature to 39.0 degrees. A rise in day temperature of 2.5 degrees was recorded in Umaria, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Damoh, and Mandla.

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Loo-like conditions from April 16

The Meteorological Department has clearly indicated that a phase of heatwave is expected to commence in the state starting April 16. An alert for heatwave conditions has been issued for the districts of Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

A new weather system is expected to become active on April 15. However, the weather system is projected to be weak and will not have any significant impact on the prevailing heat.