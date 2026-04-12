Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils Agricultural Roadmap Of Four Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the agriculture roadmap of four districts during the second day of Unnat Krishi Mahotsava in Raisen on Sunday.

These districts are Sehore, Dewas, Vidisha and Raisen. Chouhan said that a similar roadmap will be prepared for the remaining districts of Madhya Pradesh.

He also inspected an integrated farming model aimed at promoting modern farming.

During a special interactive session, he heard the concerns of farmers and discussed solutions in detail with the scientists. He underlined the need to adopt modern farming techniques, crop diversification and integrated farming practices to make agriculture more profitable. He encouraged farmers to supplement their income by embracing animal husbandry, organic farming, horticulture and beekeeping.

He stated that to enhance farmers' income and efficiency, the Central government is establishing Clean Plant Centers to provide high-quality disease-free planting material. One such centre may also be set up in Madhya Pradesh. Certified nurseries will be developed to ensure farmers receive tested and reliable plants, preventing losses due to poor quality inputs.

He also highlighted the challenges of access to farm machinery, noting that not all farmers can afford expensive equipment. To address this, he proposed promoting the Machine Bank and custom hiring centre model. He also spoke about expanding Cold Chain and Pack House infrastructure to prevent post-harvest losses in fruits and vegetables. He underlined the importance of processing to avoid losses during price fluctuations.