Bhopal Metro Mock-Up Coach To Be Relocated Near Depot On April 13 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The full-scale mock-up of the Bhopal Metro train, a key attraction at Smart City Park in Shyamla Hills for over two years, is being relocated and is expected to be reinstalled by Monday.

Heavy cranes were deployed at the site on Sunday to safely lift and transport the structure. Officials confirmed that all necessary formalities for the relocation have been completed. The metro coach will now be placed at a strategic location in front of the Metro Depot to enhance its accessibility.

Installed in August 2023, the life-sized model offered citizens a preview of the upcoming metro system, showcasing interior design, seating arrangements, and overall aesthetics.

It served as an educational and symbolic display of the city’s transition toward modern urban transport. With its relocation, authorities aim to align the exhibit more closely with the operational infrastructure of the Bhopal Metro project.