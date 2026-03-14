Bhopal News: Metro Mock-Up Coach Removed From Smart City Park To Go To Depot | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mock-up model of the Bhopal Metro train coach that had been displayed at Smart City Park in Shyamla Hills for over two years is now being shifted.

The model will soon be installed in front of the Metro Depot, where it will continue to serve as a display unit for visitors and officials.

The life-size metro coach mock-up was installed at the Smart City Park in August 2023 and was unveiled by the then chief minister. The initiative aimed to give residents of Bhopal an early look at the upcoming metro system.

Visitors could explore the design of the train, seating layout, interior features and passenger amenities. For many residents, the display became a popular attraction and an informative preview of the city’s future public transport system.

Metro officials said that since passengers could now experience the metro directly, it was decided to shift the mock-up coach.

New display location at depot

According to metro officials, the coach will be installed in front of the Metro Depot and maintained as a permanent display model. The new location will allow project visitors, officials and the general public to view the coach while also learning about the metro’s development.