Madhya Pradesh: Appointments on the compassionate ground within a month in DHE

BHOPAL: Minister in the higher education department Mohan Yadav has said appointments to be done on compassionate grounds should be done within a month. Yadav said this after a review meeting of colleges and universities on Friday. He said that the higher education department had lost 82 members from its family comprising teaching and non-teaching staff. Yadav said that all work related to pension, release of gratuity and so forth should be completed within a month.

"Considering the extraordinary situation arising out of the Covid pandemic, weíve decided to allow students to fill their examination forms even a day before they appear for the exam," said Yadav.

Universities have been asked to work on the schedule for holding examinations and declare the results in time. The open-book pattern of examinations will be held for all classes and the number of collection centers for answer copies will be increased.

The admission process for the session 2021-22 will start after the Class 12 results are declared. The process for nomination will also be done during admission.