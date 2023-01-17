Madhya Pradesh: Another youth fell prey to heart failure in Guna

Rishi Ojha |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the entire state continued to reel under a severe cold wave condition, one more person fell prey to cardiac arrest in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Though the incident was reported on Sunday evening, the exact reason behind the untimely death of 24-year-old Rishi Ojha came to the fore after his short post-mortem report came on Tuesday.

As per the report, this is the third such kind of incident reported in the district within the span of 12 days. Earlier on January 4, 26-year-old Madhur Tiwari, a resident of Hanuman Colony, also died due to a sudden cardiac arrest (heart failure). Three-day later on January 7, 28-year-old Rajkumar Kori, a resident of Shri Ram Colony, also died of cardiac arrest in the night.

Now the death of Rishi due to cardiac arrest has not only put people in worry but has also alerted them to be health conscious.

Rishi, a resident of Nazul Colony in Guna on Sunday fell on the ground while talking to his friends on the ground. His friends immediately took him to the nearby private hospital, where doctors asked them to take him to the district hospital.

Before reaching there, Rishi died. Doctors at the district hospital claimed heart failure could be the reason behind his death. Meanwhile, his family members claimed that he did not have any health problems in the past.

He was an employee of a finance company at a bike showroom, while his father Mahavir Ojha works in furniture. Apart from his parents, he had one elder sister and a younger brother in the family.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)