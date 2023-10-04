Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Representational Image | Image by Jose Conejo Saenz

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A national seminar will be organised at the Animal Husbandry College, Mhow, by the committee on veterinary science and biotechnology from October 5 to 7 on the topic of the usefulness of ultra-modern biotechnology in the livestock and poultry industry.

It will be inaugurated under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sita Prasad Prasad Tiwari and Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary and Cow Promotion University, Dr AK Srivastava as the chief guest.

Dr RK Bagherwal and Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla told the media persons that in this national seminar, about 400 veterinary scientists from all over India will present their research on various subjects of veterinary science.

After this three-day national seminar, after analysing the research of the scientists, the main summary will be sent to the department of dairy and animal husbandry, Government of India, which will help in implementing the upcoming schemes.

