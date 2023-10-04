 Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

400 veterinary scientists to present their research papers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Image by Jose Conejo Saenz

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A national seminar will be organised at the Animal Husbandry College, Mhow, by the committee on veterinary science and biotechnology from October 5 to 7 on the topic of the usefulness of ultra-modern biotechnology in the livestock and poultry industry.

It will be inaugurated under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sita Prasad Prasad Tiwari and Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary and Cow Promotion University, Dr AK Srivastava as the chief guest.

Dr RK Bagherwal and Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla told the media persons that in this national seminar, about 400 veterinary scientists from all over India will present their research on various subjects of veterinary science.

After this three-day national seminar, after analysing the research of the scientists, the main summary will be sent to the department of dairy and animal husbandry, Government of India, which will help in implementing the upcoming schemes.

Read Also
Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior; Locals Rush Out Of Homes & Other Covered...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur