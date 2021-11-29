Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi roof plaster falls in Mhow, three children injured

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A patch of roof plaster of an anganwadi building situated at Saindal village near Simrol fell on the children of anganwadi on Monday morning. Three small children were injured in the incident while there were about 30 children in the anganwadi centre at that time.

Programme officer of Anganwadi department Chakravarty said that the building of that Anganwadi Centre was constructed in 2007-08 under a scheme of the women and child welfare department. As the building is still new, it was very surprising that the portion of its roof fell on the floor.

He said that the three children received minor injuries on their heads as they were sitting on the floor and were playing. He further said that as soon as information about this incident reached them, the children were immediately taken to primary health centre in Simrol and the doctor on duty in that Centre provided first aid to them.

As a precaution, the children were sent to Madhya Bharat Hospital in Mhow for further examinations. As of now, none of the children is under any danger and they were taken by their parents from the hospital.

