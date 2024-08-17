 Madhya Pradesh: Amjhera Murder Case Solved; 2 Held, Main Suspect Absconding
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police, on Saturday, solved the case of an unidentified body found in the forest of village Kadda Keshvi, Amjhera area. The victim was a 17-year-old girl, murdered by her lover, Pritam Patel and two accomplices, Sahil Piplaj and Sonu Mandloi, both now in custody. The main accused, Pritam Patel, remains at large.

The incident began when the minor girl, who had been pressuring Pritam for marriage, was lured to a secluded area by Pritam and his accomplices on August 11. The trio stopped at a hotel under the Tirla police station area, where Pritam met with Sahil and Sonu.

They drove to a dense forest near Katan Ghat, where Sahil stabbed the girl multiple times, with Sonu restraining her. Pritam then slit her throat, leaving her to die in the forest. The perpetrators discarded her body and clothing to mislead the authorities.

The crime was discovered on August 12, when locals found the body and alerted the police. Amjhera police launched an immediate investigation, identifying the girl through social media and tracking down her family. Under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh and other senior officials, the police arrested Sahil and Sonu and efforts are ongoing to capture Pritam Patel. The case highlights the disturbing consequences of coercion and the tragic end of a young life.

