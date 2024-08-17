 Madhya Pradesh West Discom To Use CNG Vehicles, Approves Pay Scale Upgrade For Employees
This decision was taken in the Board of Directors meeting held under West Discom MD Amit Tomar on Friday evening.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company has decided to use CNG vehicles in the interest of the environment. This will reduce fuel cost and will reduce environmental pollution significantly. 

This decision was taken in the Board of Directors meeting held under West Discom MD Amit Tomar on Friday evening. Meeting was chaired by the ex-officio chairman of the company and Additional Chief Secretary Energy of the state Manu Srivastava. 

article-image

During this, it was also decided to give a fourth-time pay scale to the employees and officers of the company on completion of 35 years of service. During this, the company's income of the last financial year, the income of the first three months of the current financial year, Smart Grid Scheme in city under National Smart Grid Mission, consumer services, RDSS works and others were also discussed. 

MD Tomar elaborated on the development works in the company area, consumer facilities, changes brought about by smart meters and other topics. During this, Board Member Energy Department's OSD Vijay Gaur, Dr Aruna Tiwari of IIT Indore, Puneet Dubey, Sachin Talewar along with Chief General Manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaishya, Chief Finance Officer Narendra Bivalkar, Chief Engineer SL Karwadiya, Ravi Mishra, Company Secretary Aradhana Kulkarni and others expressed their views.

