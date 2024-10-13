Madhya Pradesh: Aggrieved Brick Kiln Manufacturers Meet MLA Sachin Birla In Sanawad, Demand Justice | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Brick Kiln Manufacturers Association, Sanawad, on Sunday, met MLA Sachin Birla and submitted a memorandum, detailing the difficulties in their business. The delegation included brickmakers from Sanawad, Badud, Baswa and Bedia villages.

Association president Ramchandra Prajapati told the MLA that the vehicles carrying bricks in the town and nearby villages are being stopped without any reason by brick traders of Khandwa, Khargone, Bhikangaon, Jhirnia and Gogawan. Besides, they are being made to stand in the concerned police station and RTO office and pay Rs 10,000 to 12,000 as challan.

Prajapati alleged that when the aggrieved drivers went to the offices of the collector, SP and RTO with their complaints, their complaints went unaddressed. Prajapati said that the brick manufacturers are suffering huge financial losses due to unnecessary stoppage of vehicles and imposition of hefty fines.

The brick manufacturers of the town and nearby villages are not able to sell their goods. He warned of blocking Indore-Ichhapur highway if a permanent solution to their problem is not found.

Taking cognizance of the matter, MLA Birla held a detailed discussion with Khandwa SP Manoj Rai and collector Karmaveer Sharma over the mobile phone. The collector assured MLA of solving the problems of brick manufacturers in eight days. Meanwhile, SP Rai called the brick manufacturers to Khandwa on October 15 to discuss the matter.