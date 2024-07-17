 Madhya Pradesh: After Teacher Kills Self, 3 Loan Sharks Arrested, 1 Absconding In Sendhwa
Madhya Pradesh: After Teacher Kills Self, 3 Loan Sharks Arrested, 1 Absconding In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: After Teacher Kills Self, 3 Loan Sharks Arrested, 1 Absconding In Sendhwa

The son of the deceased Rahul Jadhav said that he was troubled due to his debt and other financial reasons. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Sendhwa rural police arrested three loan sharks on Wednesday in connection with a government school teacher suicide case, reported on June 11.

The police said that deceased Santosh Jadhav, a respected teacher at Chichba village school, was found hanging near his workplace on June 11.

During the investigation, a suicide note was recovered which accused Gokul Rathod, Amit Sharma, Ajay Joshi, and Manoj Marathe of harassment over financial debts.

The police said that the accused were pressurising the victim to pay high interest on the loan he had taken.

Despite Jadhav's efforts to repay his debts, the accused had demanded exorbitant interest payments, leading to intensified financial strain.

Following a thorough investigation, police booked four loan sharks. The police, acting on evidence from phone recordings and corroborative statements, have arrested three of the accused, identified as Gokul, Ajay, and Amit.

However, efforts to locate government teacher Manoj Marathe have thus far been unsuccessful, with authorities confirming he remains at large.

The detained suspects have been presented before the Sendhwa court, where legal proceedings are underway.

